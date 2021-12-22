NEWS.am daily digest: 22.12.21

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 22.12.21:
- Presidents of Russia and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
“During an exchange of views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the parties expressed satisfaction with the efforts being made to stabilize the situation, establish a peaceful life and restore economic and transport links in the region.
They stated that Russia and France are acting to solve the issues and intend to act in tune,” the Kremlin stated in its press release.
- President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia have met Wednesday at the presidential residence.
They reflected on the current programs and priorities of the Armenian government, as well as the external and internal challenges facing the country and the avenues for overcoming them.
- The Yerevan Council of Elders has convened a special session Wednesday, and with only one matter on the agenda: the council’s draft decision on expressing no confidence in Mayor Hayk Marutyan.
The ruling majority "My Step" Faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders had collected signatures to express no confidence in Marutyan. This initiative is supported also by the members of the opposition “Prosperous Armenia” Faction and Ani Khachatryan from the opposition “Luys” Faction.
- As of Wednesday morning, 152 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 343,997 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,921 cases.
- The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021 winner, Malena, is already back in Armenia.
At Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan, the Armenian delegation was greeted with exceptional warmth—and under the tune of Malena’s winning song, "Qami Qami (Wind Wind)."
The young singer confessed that she still does not believe in the realization of her dream and the fact that many compatriots gathered at the airport came to meet her—despite the late hour.
"I dedicate my victory to Armenia and all Armenians. I love you all very much, and thank you very much for voting for me," she said.
The heads of Armenia’s delegation stated with confidence that the country is ready to host Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022.