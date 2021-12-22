Armenia opposition party leader is arrested

The General Department of Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia continues preliminary investigation of the criminal case launched in regard to the case of provision of false information on the part of leader of the opposition National Security Party Garnik Isagulyan, the Investigative Committee reports.

By combining the sufficient evidence that was obtained, Isagulyan is charged with false crime reporting.

The body implementing proceedings yesterday filed a motion with the court to select arrest as a pre-trial measure against him, and the court granted the motion.

The preliminary investigation continues. Measures are being taken to clarify all the circumstances of the case and ensure objective and comprehensive investigation.

Accordingly, evidence has been obtained that during a press conference on September 20, Isagulyan, knowing that the information he was providing was false, reported a crime that had not been committed.

In particular, during the interview, Isagulyan said that the Armenian ambassador to Ukraine was allegedly studied and recruited by the Turkish and Azerbaijani special services, and that this diplomat is collaborating with the aforementioned services and the representatives of those nations since 2008, about which Isagulyan himself has no doubts.

According to his statement, the Armenian ambassador to Ukraine held talks with the Azerbaijani ambassador to Ukraine, and as a result, it was decided that the Armenian prime minister shall meet—in Batumi, Georgia—with the representatives of the Turkish president to ask for money from the latter, as the money in the state budget of Armenia has run out and they cannot pay pensions; thus, unjustly accusing the Armenian diplomat of committing a serious crime.

Garnik Isagulyan is already accused—in the criminal case under consideration by the Yerevan court—of making false statements about the prime minister of Armenia, a number of former and current officials and public figures, the current chairman of the Investigative Committee, the former secretary of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council, as well as of making public calls for using violence against the Prime Minister of Armenia.