Iranian FM: Iran welcomes further economic and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

Upon his arrival in Baku Wed., the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran welcomes further economic and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan, Mehr reports.
"Today, we will have high-level meetings with the officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan and we are glad that the relations between the two countries are growing, developing, and strengthening", the Iranian Foreign Minister stated.
Amir-Abdollahian added that he has a variety of ideas for expanding bilateral cooperation which he will be discussed in a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
He also mentioned that the Iranian and Azeri Foreign Ministers have been in touch during the past three months and have held meetings in New York, Ashgabat, and Islamabad in which the frameworks of expanding the cooperations were discussed, according to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.