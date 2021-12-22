Papikyan, Zas discuss CSTO priorities during Armenia chairmanship

YEREVAN. – Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on Wednesday received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, who has arrived in Armenia on a working visit, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed the priorities of the CSTO activities during Armenia’s chairmanship in this organization. In this connection, Papikyan stressed that one of the priorities of the Armenian side will be to increase and improve the effectiveness of the activities of this organization, as well as the further development of the military component of the CSTO.

The parties stressed the importance of the year 2022 in terms of the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the CSTO, and confirmed that the measures planned for next year will be implemented more effectively to enhance cooperation between the CSTO member states and expand the international role of this organization.