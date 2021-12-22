Deputy PM: Armenia seeks to diversify its energy system

Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan of Armenia has issued a message on the occasion of the Energy Worker’s Day. The message reads as follows, in particular:

"After the fall of the USSR, Armenia's energy system had serious problems—going through a large period of transformations. For years, the difficulties in the field have been faced first by specialists, who had to resolve them with honor and responsibility, doing their job and ensuring Armenia's energy security.

At present, the role of energy in the development of each state's economy is invaluable. Armenia is no exception in this regard, which seeks to diversify its energy system—with a focus on ensuring energy security and stability, identifying and using alternative energy sources. The role of energy workers in this matter, the most effective use of the professional potential in the development of this important domain of our state is irreplaceable.”