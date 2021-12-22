News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 22
USD
479.14
EUR
540.61
RUB
6.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.14
EUR
540.61
RUB
6.49
Show news feed
Deputy PM: Armenia seeks to diversify its energy system
Deputy PM: Armenia seeks to diversify its energy system
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

 

Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan of Armenia has issued a message on the occasion of the Energy Worker’s Day. The message reads as follows, in particular:

"After the fall of the USSR, Armenia's energy system had serious problems—going through a large period of transformations. For years, the difficulties in the field have been faced first by specialists, who had to resolve them with honor and responsibility, doing their job and ensuring Armenia's energy security.

At present, the role of energy in the development of each state's economy is invaluable. Armenia is no exception in this regard, which seeks to diversify its energy system—with a focus on ensuring energy security and stability, identifying and using alternative energy sources. The role of energy workers in this matter, the most effective use of the professional potential in the development of this important domain of our state is irreplaceable.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
World oil prices on the rise
According to the trading data…
 Iran, Azerbaijan discuss cooperation in petrol and natural gas sectors
The parties also discussed the...
 Iran is ready to connect electric networks to Azerbaijan and Russia
During the meeting, the Iranian minister...
 World oil prices falling
According to the trading data and analysts…
 World oil prices going up
According to the trading data…
 Armenia official: New power station will enable reducing electricity prices
The territorial administration and infrastructure minister attended the official launch of this power plant in Yerevan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos