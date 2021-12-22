Turkey hopes construction of Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline is launched as soon as possible

Turkey hopes construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline is launched as soon as possible, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez declared.
“In December 2020, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed a memorandum on construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline. We hope SOCAR and BOTAS end work on implementation of this project soon, and after that, we hope construction of the natural gas pipeline ends as soon as possible,” Donmez said in his speech at the first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum.
In his turn, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov reminded that the capacity of the Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline will comprise 500,000,000 cubic meters of natural gas or 1,500,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day. “Thanks to diversification of natural gas supplies, this project will help strengthen the energy security of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) and will generally help deepen the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey,” he said.
The length of the Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline in Turkey will be approximately 85 km.
The NAR doesn’t have a common border with the main territory of Azerbaijan and borders Iran, Armenia and Turkey. Currently, the NAR receives natural gas supplies on the basis of the swap supplies of Azerbaijani natural gas to Iran.