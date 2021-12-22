Inter-agency task force holds first session at Armenia Emergency Situations Ministry

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia today hosted the first session of the inter-agency task force set up upon the decision of the Prime Minister to carry out activities with regard to the establishment of an integrated call management center, the introduction and operation of one common phone number for sounding alarms and widely raising public awareness about them.
The session was chaired by head of the task force, First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan and attended by representatives of the Rescue Service, the Police and the Public Services Regulatory Commission.
The members of the task force exchanged views on having one unified 911 alarm center. After the session, the guests toured the National Center for Crisis Management and learned about the operation of the 911 service.