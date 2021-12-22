Armenian and Russian FMs hold phone talks

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today held phone talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
As reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a broad range of issues related to the course of implementation of the agreements reached under the trilateral statement signed on Nov. 26 in Sochi were discussed during the phone talks.
The parties attached importance to the undertaking of actions aimed at raising the level of stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the creation of mechanisms for delimitation and demarcation of the border.