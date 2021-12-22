News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 22
USD
479.14
EUR
540.61
RUB
6.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.14
EUR
540.61
RUB
6.49
Show news feed
Armenian and Russian FMs hold phone talks
Armenian and Russian FMs hold phone talks
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today held phone talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

As reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a broad range of issues related to the course of implementation of the agreements reached under the trilateral statement signed on Nov. 26 in Sochi were discussed during the phone talks.

The parties attached importance to the undertaking of actions aimed at raising the level of stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the creation of mechanisms for delimitation and demarcation of the border.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Analyst: At this rate, Armenia's authorities might refuse to visit Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex soon
The political scientist added that...
 Armenia Deputy PM: Most realistic projects are being considered in this stage
According to Grigoryan, any...
 Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Stanislav Zas
Secretary Grigoryan presented the...
 Azerbaijan defense minister tells details of their operation to seize Karabakh’s Shushi
As per Hasanov, they turned the narrow mountain path into a forest road through which…
 Artsakh official: Why international leaders praise Baku for releasing Armenian captives if it’s international law duty?
Artsakh Minister of State Artak Beglaryan reflected on the issue of captives…
 Armenia premier, Russia deputy PM discuss prospects for restoration of communications in South Caucasus
Nikol Pashinyan received Alexei Overchuk…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos