Lavrov, Mirzoyan agree on steps to launch practical activities for demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Armenia Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan agreed to take additional steps to launch practical activities for demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
As reported the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the phone talks, the ministers discussed the current issues on the bilateral and regional agendas and shared their assessments on implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in Sochi on November 26, 2021. “The parties reached an agreement to take additional steps to launch practical activities for demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, with delimitation in the future. They expressed mutual interest in the speedy implementation of actions for unblocking transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus,” the press release reads.