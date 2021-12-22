Yerevan mayor's spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan quits

Spokesperson of the Mayor of Yerevan Hakob Karapetyan has quit.
“I would like to thank my co-workers at Yerevan Municipality and fellow journalists for the cooperation.
I would like to thank Mayor Hayk Marutyan for his trust and the opportunity to gain this irreplaceable experience,” wrote Karapetyan on his Facebook page.
Hakob Karapetyan was appointed Spokesperson of the Mayor of Yerevan on November 1, 2018.
With 44 votes ‘in favor’ and 10 votes ‘against’, the Council of Elders of Yerevan expressed no confidence Mayor Hayk Marutyan today, and Hrachya Sargsyan, who used to hold the position of First Deputy Mayor prior to that, was elected the new mayor.