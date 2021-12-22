Iranian FM reminds Aliyev about Iran President's invitation to visit Tehran

The agenda of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan is extensive, and I am certain that this cooperation will lead to good results. This is what President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Baku, Mehr reports.
“The friendship and brotherhood of Iran and Azerbaijan were affirmed, and the need to take future steps to develop relations in all political, economic, trade and cultural sectors was emphasized during the meeting held with the President of Iran in Ashgabad,” he said.
In his turn, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the greetings of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. The Iranian foreign minister reminded about the Iranian president’s invitation to Tehran, labeling the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran in the capital of Turkmenistan and the negotiations as ‘a turning point and a serious development in the relations of the two friendly and fraternal countries’.