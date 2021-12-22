Russia MOD: Russian Armed Forces are guarantor of peace in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh

The Russian contingent deployed in Syria is the guarantor of peace in Syria, and the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is the guarantor of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoygu said, TASS reports.
“Russian peacekeepers have been ensuring conditions for establishment of peaceful life in Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions and contributing to the restoration of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia for over a year now. At this moment, no serious incident has taken place. The Russian contingent also continues to act as the guarantor of peace in Syria,” the minister said during the plenary session of the Public Council under the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.