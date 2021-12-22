Russian companies have pretension to participate in development of Karabakh's sector occupied by Azerbaijan

Russian companies have the pretension to take part in the development of the sector of Nagorno-Karabakh occupied by Azerbaijan. As reported TASS, citing the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, Russian companies have submitted 14 bids, including bids for construction materials, water and manufacturing of equipment and communication devices.
“Russian companies have submitted 14 bids (four projects as investors, and ten projects as contractors) to implement projects in Nagorno-Karabakh. The specializations of the projects are in the areas of trade and services, construction, industry and agriculture,” the ministry reported.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade particularly stated that it is planned to create a “Kamaz” unified service center at the “Economic Zone of Araz Valley” industrial park and an automobile factory in Ganja where “Kamaz” equipment, other trucks and agricultural machinery will be available. INNOPRO CJSC is also participating in the plan for construction of the Horadiz-Aghbend railway, and the cost of the company’s services under the contract is 12,000,000 manats (over 520,000,000 Russian rubles).