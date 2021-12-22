News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 23
USD
479.14
EUR
540.61
RUB
6.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.14
EUR
540.61
RUB
6.49
Show news feed
Member of 'My Step' faction of Yerevan Council of Elders applies to leave, but says he won't drop mandate
Member of 'My Step' faction of Yerevan Council of Elders applies to leave, but says he won't drop mandate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I have submitted an application to leave the faction. This is what member of the “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan Vahe Gevorgyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“I won’t drop my mandate because they want us to drop our mandates, and I’m not going to do what they want.”

With 44 votes ‘in favor’ and 10 votes ‘against’, the Council of Elders of Yerevan today expressed no confidence in Mayor Hayk Marutyan, and Hrachya Sargsyan, who was the First Deputy Mayor prior to this, was elected the new Mayor of Yerevan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos