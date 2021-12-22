Member of 'My Step' faction of Yerevan Council of Elders applies to leave, but says he won't drop mandate

I have submitted an application to leave the faction. This is what member of the “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan Vahe Gevorgyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“I won’t drop my mandate because they want us to drop our mandates, and I’m not going to do what they want.”
With 44 votes ‘in favor’ and 10 votes ‘against’, the Council of Elders of Yerevan today expressed no confidence in Mayor Hayk Marutyan, and Hrachya Sargsyan, who was the First Deputy Mayor prior to this, was elected the new Mayor of Yerevan.