News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 23
USD
479.14
EUR
540.61
RUB
6.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.14
EUR
540.61
RUB
6.49
Show news feed
Baku admits that it is blocking opening of communications in region by setting forth different conditions
Baku admits that it is blocking opening of communications in region by setting forth different conditions
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Baku has responded to the statement that Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan made today in regard to preparation for the opening of railway connection to Iran through Nakhchivan.

According to haqqin.az, citing diplomatic sources, in regard to the unblocking and restoration of communication routes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the stance of the Azerbaijani government is that there can’t be any talk about the restoration of communication between Armenia and Iran through Nakhchivan, as well as restoration of communications in other directions until the new Aghbend-Meghri-Nakhchivan railway is not exploited.

“The Government of Azerbaijan presented its stance to M. Grigoryan during the talks held in the format of consultations of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in Moscow,” writes the source.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos