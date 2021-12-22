Iran FM: '3+3' format may contribute to strengthening of peace and stability in the region

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian believes the ‘3+3’ format may contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region.
During a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku, the Iranian minister talked about Iran’s participation in the ‘3+3’ format and stated that the cooperation will favor the strengthening of peace and stability in the region. He emphasized that foreign powers beyond the region have no right to interfere in the affairs of the region and claimed that the countries of the region can resolve their issues on their own, Mehr reports.
In his turn, Aliyev said the countries of the region need to solve the problems of the region on their own. “We are against the involvement of countries beyond the region in regional affairs. We believe the ties in the region are helpful for all countries of the region,” he added.