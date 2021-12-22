U.S. diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport to Syrian citizen for $10,000 in Turkey

A U.S. diplomat serving at the U.S. Consulate in Lebanon was arrested after being suspected of selling a fake passport to a Syrian for $10,000 in Turkey.
According to Anadolu, the diplomat and the Syrian citizen were arrested after the latter had allegedly tried to travel to Germany with the passport given by the diplomat.
The footage of the surveillance camera shows that the two had met at the airport and exchanged clothes. Police report that they have videotaped evidence showing that the diplomat submitted the diplomatic passport, which passport control declared as suspicious, Reuters reports.
Anadolu reported that police officers found $10,000 in the envelope containing the passport with the name of the diplomat during a search.
After the incident, the diplomat was arrested and is still in custody. The agency reports that the Syrian is in liberty until the trial over the falsification of documents begins.