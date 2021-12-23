Armenia opposition MP on Security Council chief statement: He has lied

Security Council secretary Armen Grigoryan made another nonsense on the air of H1 [television] today about the recording of a number of facts by us at a recent press conference with [fellow MP] Anna Grigoryan. I use this word specifically to make it clear to the public about what state our country's national security is. Gegham Manukyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA), wrote this on Facebook Wednesday night.

"It refers to the withdrawal of RA Armed Forces units from the Syunik [Province] frontline in December 2020. He [i.e., Armen Grigoryan] has lied," Manukyan added, also proposing to organize a live TV debate between him and Grigoryan.

In an interview with the state-funded Public TV of Armenia last evening, Armen Grigoryan, referring to the statements and claims of the opposition MPs that the Armenian authorities had signed a secret document from the public and some state institutions, noted that the opposition MPs present the known facts as disclosures to the public.

"We have spoken publicly about almost all the processes that took place after November 9; the Prime Minister said why he made decisions to withdraw the troops. The document is about something completely different, I am surprised that the opposition has made a disclosure a year later. The document was that Armenia will continue to use that road until having an alternative road. In November, the construction of an alternative road was completed in Armenia; Azerbaijan announced that it would set up customs checkpoints on the Goris-Kapan road. We have talked about this, and it is surprising that the opposition is making disclosures about known facts," said the Armenian Security Council secretary.