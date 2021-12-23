News
Thursday
December 23
News
Newspaper: Next step is to launch criminal case against now ex-mayor of Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to the rumors, the authorities will not be satisfied with "sending” Hayk Marutyan “home" from the post of Yerevan mayor.

Behind the scenes, they say that the next step is to launch a criminal case [against Marutyan], and if necessary, they will even arrest him, albeit he "spared" [PM Nikol] Pashinyan in his speech [at Wednesday’s special session of the Yerevan city council] and did not publicize many facts just to avoid criminal prosecution.

But Marutyan is currently the most popular [now former] official of the revolutionary authorities, and Pashinyan has received news that he [i.e., Marutyan] is assembling a team to run in the next elections, and which is why they accelerated [his] dismissal process so that they can turn Marutyan completely "black" until the next elections, and he will not have a chance to run.

As for the next elections, the authorities are sure that they will not be snap, they will go to the regular elections—[newly elected mayor] Hrachya Sargsyan will be in office for about 2 years.
Հայերեն
