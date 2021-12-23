Newspaper: Armenia PM proposes parliament opposition to meet, discuss Artsakh negotiation topic

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed the opposition factions of the National Assembly [(NA)] to have a meeting [with him]. According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, NA speaker Alen Simonyan conveyed the wish to meet with the opposition.
In a conversation with us, Simonyan's press secretary Tsovinar Khachatryan confirmed the information, noting that Pashinyan proposed to meet and discuss the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] negotiation topic. "Yes, once again there was such a proposal, which the opposition rejected, insisting that the meeting be public. (…)," she emphasized in a conversation with us.
The information was confirmed also by [NA opposition] "Armenia" Faction MP Agnesa Khamoyan. "Yes, such a proposal was made to us as well; we will disseminate a more complete additional statement," she said.
According to our information, Pashinyan's proposal addressed to the [parliamentary] opposition took place a few days ago. The question is why did they delay announcing it.