News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 23
USD
478.22
EUR
541.35
RUB
6.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
541.35
RUB
6.52
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia PM proposes parliament opposition to meet, discuss Artsakh negotiation topic
Newspaper: Armenia PM proposes parliament opposition to meet, discuss Artsakh negotiation topic
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed the opposition factions of the National Assembly [(NA)] to have a meeting [with him]. According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, NA speaker Alen Simonyan conveyed the wish to meet with the opposition.

In a conversation with us, Simonyan's press secretary Tsovinar Khachatryan confirmed the information, noting that Pashinyan proposed to meet and discuss the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] negotiation topic. "Yes, once again there was such a proposal, which the opposition rejected, insisting that the meeting be public. (…)," she emphasized in a conversation with us.

The information was confirmed also by [NA opposition] "Armenia" Faction MP Agnesa Khamoyan. "Yes, such a proposal was made to us as well; we will disseminate a more complete additional statement," she said.

According to our information, Pashinyan's proposal addressed to the [parliamentary] opposition took place a few days ago. The question is why did they delay announcing it.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia legislature opposition on proposal to meet with PM Pashinyan: Closed-meeting format unacceptable
The "Armenia" and "With Honor" Factions of the National Assembly have released a joint statement…
 Newspaper: Next step is to launch criminal case against now ex-mayor of Yerevan
PM Pashinyan has received news that former mayor Marutyan is assembling a team to run in the next election…
 Newspaper: Another bonus pay distributed in Armenia parliament
Several opposition MPs informed that they had not received a bonus…
 Newspaper: Heated discussion occurs during meeting with Armenia PM
What was said to the members of the ruling majority faction of the Yerevan city council?...
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities doing everything to appoint their people as community leaders
Now they have put forward another project to fight against the re-elected but arrested mayor of Goris city…
 Opposition 'Armenia' Faction MP: We are launching process of resignation of Prosecutor General
To all officers of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos