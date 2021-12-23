Russia peacekeepers congratulate, give presents to Karabakh children on upcoming holidays

MOSCOW. – The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with the benefactors, have carried out a humanitarian action on the occasion of the coming New Year and congratulated about a thousand schoolchildren from the Martakert region of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), who live near the border line between the two sides, the press service of the Russian defense ministry reports.
At a school of the Martakert region, the Russian peacekeepers, together with the benefactors, handed out New Year presents—toys and sweets—to the elementary grades’ students.
Earlier, another consignment of humanitarian aid for the children of Artsakh was delivered from Moscow to Yerevan. This humanitarian aid weighing about 20 tons was collected by Russian charitable organizations. Then, the Russian peacekeepers delivered these cargoes from Yerevan to Artsakh.
During the upcoming holidays, the Russian peacekeepers, together with the benefactors, will carry out about 70 humanitarian actions and give presents to about 8,000 children from the remote regions of Artsakh.