White House says the time to restore the deal with Iran is running out
White House says the time to restore the deal with Iran is running out
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The US authorities have not publicly announced a deadline for the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, but are discussing this topic in a closed format.

According to US Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan, quoted by Reuters on Wednesday, in a few weeks there may not be an opportunity to restore the agreement.

The JCPOA was signed with Iran in 2015 in order to overcome the crisis over its nuclear program. The previous US President Donald Trump made the decision in 2018 to withdraw from the JCPOA. Joe Biden has repeatedly signaled his readiness to return the United States to a nuclear deal with Tehran.

The seventh round of talks to re-establish the Iranian nuclear deal ended on December 17 in Vienna.

European negotiators took a break for the Christmas holidays. Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov did not rule out that the next round could be the last and longest. At the same time, the negotiators are determined to try to complete the work by the end of January - early February 2022. It was noted that all sides are striving to restore the JCPOA in its original form.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
