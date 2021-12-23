News
Thursday
December 23
Thursday
December 23
Armenia legislature opposition on proposal to meet with PM Pashinyan: Closed-meeting format unacceptable
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Taking into account the disseminated information, we inform that [National Assembly (NA) speaker] Alen Simonyan has conveyed a proposal to the [NA] opposition factions to hold a closed meeting with [PM] Nikol Pashinyan. The NA opposition "Armenia" and "With Honor" Factions have noted this in a joint statement they have released Thursday morning. The statement continues as follows:

Let us recall that back in October 2020, during the days of the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war, meetings with Nikol Pashinyan took place in such a format, which are to this day being manipulated and distorted by him.

During this period, the [Armenian] authorities have repeatedly proven that they are conducting dubious negotiations secret from the people, pushing forward solely their own anti-national agenda. Any negotiation process is not in itself a state or military secret.

The format of a closed meeting on issues related to the Armenian people is generally unacceptable, and in the past a statement has already been disseminated [by us] about a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan in such a format. The [NA] opposition factions have stated that they will take part in a meeting in solely an open, equal, and accountable manner to the people, which has been refused [by the authorities]. Therefore, we reaffirm our position on closed meetings not being expedient.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
