News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 23
USD
478.22
EUR
541.35
RUB
6.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
541.35
RUB
6.52
Show news feed
129 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
129 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 129 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 344,126 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 15 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,936 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,495 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 295, the total respective number so far is 329,576, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,119—a drop by 182 from the previous day.

And 6,885 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,516,680 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Next wave of Covid will inevitably come
“We have overcome this next wave of the coronavirus more smoothly,” the PM noted…
 Armenia to get 200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines
They are planned to be imported by the end of the year…
 Health minister on Covid inoculations: 1,591,809 people vaccinated so far in Armenia
And 500 people were administered the third dose…
 Armenia health minister: We have pretty good epidemic situation at the moment
If we follow the anti-epidemic rules during the holidays, too, we will be able to keep the situation stable…
 152 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And seven more coronavirus patients have died…
 137 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 12 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos