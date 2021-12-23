News
Biden will enjoy Christmas evening at White House with his family and friends
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Joe Biden is set to celebrate his first Christmas as President of the United States at the White House with family and friends, said the American leader's spokesperson Jen Psaki.

According to her, his office is still finalizing the details of his schedule, but he will be here in the White House tomorrow, working.

He will, of course, spend Christmas at the White House with his family. And he will also spend some time in Delaware between Christmas and New Years, added Psaki.

Biden's home is located in Wilmington, Delaware. Christmas is celebrated in the United States on December 25, according to the Gregorian calendar.
