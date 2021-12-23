Social affairs minister: There is natural increase in Armenia due to birth of 3rd child in families

In recent years, there has been a natural increase in Armenia due to the birth of the third child in families. The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Narek Mkrtchyan, stated about this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

"Studies estimate that growth at five percent, and with this program we will be able to estimate the results of three years in 2025, and we predict that there will be another three-percent growth," he added.

According to the minister, this program is of strategic demographic importance, and there is a separate point in the 2021-2026 program of the government where it is noted that the demographic strategy of Armenia shall be developed.

"The Ministry [of Labor and Social Affairs], already with the assistance of the United Nations Population Fund, has jointly started developing the demographic strategy document of Armenia, the main part of which we plan to complete by May 2022, and by September we will present, in addition, the results of the assessment of the monitoring and effectiveness of the current demographic programs," the minister added.

To note, as of January 1, 2022, financial assistance in the amount of 50,000 drams (approx. US$100) will be assigned in Armenia for the birth of the third and each subsequent child in the country’s families—and until this child turns 6 years old.