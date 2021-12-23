News
Thursday
December 23
News
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 331 coronavirus tests were conducted Wednesday in Artsakh, and from which 13 new cases of this disease were confirmed.  

At present, 84 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 14 patients are in critical condition while 40 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 31,256 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,722 of them have come back positive.
