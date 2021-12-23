News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 23
USD
478.22
EUR
541.35
RUB
6.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
541.35
RUB
6.52
Show news feed
Azerbaijan demands removal of Armenian place names in Karabakh from Google Maps
Azerbaijan demands removal of Armenian place names in Karabakh from Google Maps
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has demanded the removal of Armenian place names in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) from Google Maps, according to Azerbaijani media.

“We would like to bring to your notice that in addition reflecting the official names of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region in the application of Google maps in the Azerbaijani language, the issue of using fake names in the Armenian language has been raised before Google via official diplomatic channels,” head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, stated this regarding the names of the now-Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh in Google Maps.

According to her, a letter was sent to the company's management regarding the “distortion of the names of the territories of Azerbaijan,” and a list of “official geographical names” of the relevant territories was submitted to the company.

"Moreover, we would like to remind that in May of this year we presented a national report prepared by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the annual session of the UN Group of Experts on Geographical Names (UNGEGN).

“The report contains a list of 4,589 settlements officially standardized and approved in Azerbaijani, English, and Russian, as well as the names of 125 geographical objects located and identified in our territories affected by the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

“Resolutions adopted by the United Nations Conference on Standardization of Geographical Names do not allow changes in standardized geographical names by any competent public authority of any state, and such changes cannot be recognized by the United Nations.

“As for the Google maps platform, we would like to note that this application is based on the principle of individual requests and approaches of users. In this regard, it is very important that our citizens, as well as non-governmental organizations, actively write their opinions on the subject to the company," the Azerbaijan MFA official added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia peacekeepers congratulate, give presents to Karabakh children on upcoming holidays
Together with the benefactors…
 Azerbaijan which destroys monuments is attempting to conceal its vandalism
Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has always been proud of the religious and cultural monuments in its territory…
 Armenian and Russian FMs hold phone talks
The parties attached importance to...
 Analyst: At this rate, Armenia's authorities might refuse to visit Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex soon
The political scientist added that...
 Armenia Deputy PM: Most realistic projects are being considered in this stage
According to Grigoryan, any...
 Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Stanislav Zas
Secretary Grigoryan presented the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos