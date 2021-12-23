Biden says those responsible for storming US Congress must be held accountable

The perpetrators of the storming of the US Congress building must be held accountable before the law, regardless of their position in society, US President Joe Biden told ABC.

According to him, it doesn't matter who participated in the riots as those who are responsible must answer before the law.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of the then President of the United States, Donald Trump, burst into the building of Congress in Washington to prevent the approval of the results of the presidential elections held in November 2020 in the country. Biden won them. During the riots inside the building, the police shot and killed the protester. In addition, there were recorded unrelated deaths of several more people, qualified as medical emergencies. After the clashes, a Capitol police officer died.

A special committee of the House of Representatives of Congress, which is investigating the circumstances of the assault, ordered a number of individuals, including former Trump aides, to appear at the hearing and provide all information they have about these events. Summons were sent to them.