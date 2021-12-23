Armenia premier: Many historical, cultural masterpieces are endangered

We need to propose a joint program with the Mother See [of Holy Etchmiadzin] to restore and develop monastic complexes of historical and cultural value. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"The idea is that with the joint efforts of the [Armenian] government, the church and the benefactors, this historical and cultural heritage be restored in accordance with all standards. When our churches are located in Yerevan or near [other] large [Armenian] settlements, the situation is more or less good. But we have architectural masterpieces that are also of great spiritual importance, that are located far from busy roads. The idea is for the [Armenian] government to take on the issue of infrastructure, for the Armenian church and benefactors to invest in the restoration of the actual monastic complex. I hope we will be able to achieve concrete results in this regard," Pashinyan said.

He noted that today many historical and cultural masterpieces are endangered and in poor condition.