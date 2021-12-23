News
Death penalty abolished in Kazakhstan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Senate of Kazakhstan adopted a law according to which the death penalty is abolished in the country.

Amendments to the legislation abolish the capital punishment from all articles of the Republic's Criminal Code.

This became necessary after, in January 2021, Kazakhstan ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, aimed at abolishing the death penalty.

The Senate also noted that the decision will help guarantee the right to life.

The most severe punishment in the Central Asian republic will now be life imprisonment.
