Armenia’s Pashinyan: Next wave of Covid will inevitably come

We have overcome this next wave of the coronavirus more smoothly. And the first reason for this is the effect of a certain threshold of vaccinations [against it], and the second reason—the formation of a certain immunity as a result of the cases in the previous period. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
"We all need to understand that the next wave [of COVID-19] will inevitably come [in Armenia]. Vaccinations should be continued as we were doing at the time when the daily number [of cases] was reaching 1,500 and we were having 70 cases of death. We should not wait until the last moment and then take action. I myself also have received the third dose of the vaccine," Pashinyan added, noting that more than 90 percent of those who have died in Armenia because of the coronavirus had not been vaccinated against it.