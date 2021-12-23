Iranian FM: New chapter has begun between Azerbaijan and Iran, with positive effects

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had a meeting with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss the development of cooperation between the two countries, IRNA reports.

During their joint press conference, the foreign ministers explained the results of Amir-Abdollahian’s official visit to Azerbaijan and the negotiations taking place during the visit.

During the meeting of the foreign ministers, issues on the expansion of relations and regional events were discussed, and the parties exchanged views. Amir-Abdollahian stressed the desire of the high-ranking officials of both countries to expand bilateral ties and the general elements of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan. “A new chapter has begun between the two countries, and this will have positive effects for both countries. We are ready to end all the previous projects and conclude new agreements,” he said.

Yesterday Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also paid tribute to all those who fell in the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by paying a visit to Sheidlar complex.

On Wednesday, the foreign minister arrived in Baku to meet with Azerbaijani officials. During the visit to Baku, on Wednesday evening, the Iranian FM met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Speaker of the National Assembly Sahabek Ghafarova and the country’s foreign minister.