Armenia premier receives CSTO Secretary General

Turkish minister informs which airline company of Turkey will carry out flights to Armenia

Iranian FM: New chapter has begun between Azerbaijan and Iran, with positive effects

Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker: Armenia reaffirms its support to India regarding Jammu and Kashmir

Biden says those responsible for storming US Congress must be held accountable

Armenia PM to answer media, NGOs questions live on Facebook

275 million people test positive for COVID-19 globally

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Next wave of Covid will inevitably come

Death penalty abolished in Kazakhstan

White House says the time to restore the deal with Iran is running out

Biden will enjoy Christmas evening at White House with his family and friends

Health minister on Covid inoculations: 1,591,809 people vaccinated so far in Armenia

Armenia Police special forces forcibly apprehend Parakar village residents who closed off motorway

Armenia health minister: We have pretty good epidemic situation at the moment

Residents of Armenia’s Parakar block motorway

Armenia premier: Many historical, cultural masterpieces are endangered

Azerbaijan demands removal of Armenian place names in Karabakh from Google Maps

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Social affairs minister: There is natural increase in Armenia due to birth of 3rd child in families

129 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia legislature opposition on proposal to meet with PM Pashinyan: Closed-meeting format unacceptable

Russia peacekeepers congratulate, give presents to Karabakh children on upcoming holidays

Azerbaijan which destroys monuments is attempting to conceal its vandalism

Newspaper: Armenia PM proposes parliament opposition to meet, discuss Artsakh negotiation topic

Situation tense in Armenia’s Parakar

Newspaper: Next step is to launch criminal case against now ex-mayor of Yerevan

Armenia opposition MP on Security Council chief statement: He has lied

Armen Grigoryan clarifies why Ruben Rubinyan was appointed Armenia's envoy for negotiations with Turkey

Armenia Security Council Secretary on '3+3' format: If there is opportunity, we will go to Baku and Ankara

Armenian Security Council Secretary: There is still no Armenia-Turkey agenda, we need to sit at table and talk

Security Council Secretary: Document signed by Armenian, Russian MODs was not about pullout of Armenian troops in Syunik

Yerevan Council of Elders member Lilit Pipoyan also drops mandate

IRGC uses suicide drones during drills in southern Iran

U.S. diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport to Syrian citizen for $10,000 in Turkey

Iran FM: '3+3' format may contribute to strengthening of peace and stability in the region

Robert Kocharyan expresses condolences over the death of National Hero Karen Demirtchyan's wife

Baku admits that it is blocking opening of communications in region by setting forth different conditions

Member of 'My Step' faction of Yerevan Council of Elders applies to leave, but says he won't drop mandate

Armenia President: Azerbaijan has been using its position of victory to impose that game

17-year-old boy commits suicide in Armenia's Ararat Province

Russian companies have pretension to participate in development of Karabakh's sector occupied by Azerbaijan

Iranian FM reminds Aliyev about Iran President's invitation to visit Tehran

Body of 34-year-old citizen of Russia found at parking lot of Dvin Hotel in Yerevan

Russia MOD: Russian Armed Forces are guarantor of peace in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh

Yerevan mayor's spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan quits

NEWS.am daily digest: 22.12.21

Lavrov, Mirzoyan agree on steps to launch practical activities for demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Turkey hopes construction of Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline is launched as soon as possible

Inter-agency task force holds first session at Armenia Emergency Situations Ministry

Armenian and Russian FMs hold phone talks

Georgian and Azerbaijani MODs sign 2022 Bilateral Cooperation Plan

Deputy PM: Armenia seeks to diversify its energy system

Analyst: At this rate, Armenia's authorities might refuse to visit Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex soon

Papikyan, Zas discuss CSTO priorities during Armenia chairmanship

Iran-Armenia Friendship Group member: Tehran won't tolerate any territorial change in the region

Armenia opposition party leader is arrested

One dollar falls below AMD 480 in Armenia

Erdogan rejects possibility of snap elections in Turkey

Iranian FM: Iran welcomes further economic and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

Peskov says Putin-Biden video call might be held before end of the year

Lavrov urges NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to resign

Saakashvili to not attend trial in Tbilisi court today

Azerbaijan extends special lockdown regime

Peskov: Russia has informed Turkey that it doesn't approve of naming of a park after Dudayev

Yerevan has new mayor

Yerevan hosts meeting of Armenia-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation

Armenia Deputy PM: Most realistic projects are being considered in this stage

Armenia PM expresses condolences over death of wife of statesman and National Hero Karen Demirtchyan

Russia presidential spokesman informs about CIS leaders’ summit on December 29

Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Stanislav Zas

Armenia’s Sarkissian, Kuwait diplomat confer on regional issues

President, PM discuss challenges facing Armenia

Member of ruling faction is chairing session of Yerevan Council of Elders after recess, not mayor

Azerbaijan defense minister tells details of their operation to seize Karabakh’s Shushi

International Studies expert: For first time Armenia enters process with Turkey, meeting Ankara’s main preconditions

Yerevan Mayor on Armenia’s ruling political force: These people are trying to privatize the revolution

Artsakh official: Why international leaders praise Baku for releasing Armenian captives if it’s international law duty?

Armenia President signs law on 2022 state budget

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Iran FM heading for Azerbaijan

152 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia premier, Russia deputy PM discuss prospects for restoration of communications in South Caucasus

World oil prices going up

City council majority faction: Current situation will not enable to work, serve Yerevan effectively for next 2 years

Newspaper: Another bonus pay distributed in Armenia parliament

Yerevan city council convenes special session, no-confidence motion against Mayor Marutyan on agenda

Newspaper: Heated discussion occurs during meeting with Armenia PM

Armenian judges address justice minister, say draft laws will put their independence at risk

26 Italian MPs express satisfaction with release of 10 Armenian POWs

Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan greeted pompously after release from custody

Aliyev meets with Georgian defense minister

Iran's Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo passes away after contracting COVID-19

Japan hangs three suicide bomber convicts

It's snowing for the first time this year in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Opposition and police clash in Sukhumi

Russian servicemen get stuck under an avalanche in South Ossetia

Turkey's TRT covers normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul railway project launched

Armenia FM receives Ile-de-France's Regional Council president, humanitarian issues discussed