Armenia premier receives CSTO Secretary General

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas.
The Armenian premier welcomed the CSTO Secretary General to Yerevan and stated that his visit serves as a good opportunity to discuss the current situation in the CSTO region and sum up the activities carried out by the CSTO in 2021. “We’ll also talk about the plans and challenges for the year 2022 and touched upon the future development mechanisms. Of course, we’ll also touch upon the current situation in the region and in the zone of responsibility of the CSTO in general. This is also very important, and it would be interesting to know your assessment,” Pashinyan stated.
Zas expressed gratitude for the meeting and added that the CSTO has already developed the main action plan for the year 2022. “This is implementation of the decisions adopted during the sessions in September and the priorities that were set forth by the Armenian side during its chairmanship. We have already developed the document, which is agreed on with all the member states. I would like to mention that, in this regard, the document is a reflection of all the initiatives and recommendations that were presented and made by the foreign and defense ministers and heads of states during the fall session in Dushanbe. Basically, our member states, including Armenia, have affirmed that they are ready to work in the proposed priorities next year,” Zas stated.