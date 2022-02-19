Iranian FM considers time and quality as important elements of agreement

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Tehran considers the quality of the agreement along with the element of time, Iranian news agency IRNA reports.
His remarks came at a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Berbokim on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
The Iranian minister said that Tehran, as the injured party after the US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal, expects Berlin to play an effective role in ensuring Iran's interests.
The parties discussed bilateral, regional and international issues. Amir Abdollahian also at this meeting expressed Tehran's readiness to hold a joint commission of the two countries in the near future, adding that Iran is ready to expand relations in the fields of economy, politics, culture and science.
The German Foreign Minister also, in turn, welcomed the expansion of universal ties with Iran.