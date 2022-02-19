Karabakh FM considers it imperative to self-organize after the war, to face challenges

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of Foreign Affairs David Babayan on Saturday delivered a lecture for the students of the History and Caucasus Studies Chairs of the Faculty of History of Yerevan State University, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh.
Babayan touched upon a wide range of issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, regional developments, the foreign policy and state-building process of Artsakh, inter-Armenian ties, and various other matters.
The Artsakh FM considered it imperative to self-organize after the war and to face the current and future challenges, stressing the role of the scientific potential for achieving progress in the strategic spheres of the state and ensuring the viability of the statehood.
David Babayan noted the importance of intensification of academic cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, stressing the need for the development of Artsakh Studies in the leading universities of Armenia.
Also, the Artsakh FM answered the students' questions.