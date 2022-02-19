Armenia, Saudi Arabia FMs confer on collaboration

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Saturday held a meeting—in Munich, Germany—with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the perspectives of establishing relations and cooperation between Armenia and Saudi Arabia, expressing their readiness to undertake works for the formation of bilateral and multilateral agendas between the two countries.
Mirzoyan expressed conviction upon the reciprocal potential for the development of cooperation in information and high technology, health care, tourism, and culture.
During the meeting, the FMs emphasized the importance of promoting trade and economic ties, implementing investment programs, and establishing contacts between the business circles.