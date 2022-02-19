NATO transfers its staff from office in Kyiv to Lviv

NATO temporarily closes its office in the Ukrainian capital Kiev and transfers employees to Brussels and Lvov, the Norwegian edition of VG reported, citing a NATO representative, RIA Novosti reports.
NATO and its member states are monitoring the situation very closely, assessing it and taking all necessary precautions. The safety of our employees is a priority, which is why they are being transferred to Lviv and Brussels. Thus, NATO offices in Ukraine are still functioning, a NATO representative noted.
The UK, USA, Canada and Australia moved their embassies from Kyiv to Lviv. Norway has not yet done so, but is monitoring the situation.