News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
NATO transfers its staff from office in Kyiv to Lviv
NATO transfers its staff from office in Kyiv to Lviv
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO temporarily closes its office in the Ukrainian capital Kiev and transfers employees to Brussels and Lvov, the Norwegian edition of VG reported, citing a NATO representative, RIA Novosti reports.

NATO and its member states are monitoring the situation very closely, assessing it and taking all necessary precautions. The safety of our employees is a priority, which is why they are being transferred to Lviv and Brussels. Thus, NATO offices in Ukraine are still functioning, a NATO representative noted.

The UK, USA, Canada and Australia moved their embassies from Kyiv to Lviv. Norway has not yet done so, but is monitoring the situation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos