Zelenskyy speaks on need to introduce preventive sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the need to introduce preventive sanctions against Russia.
His remarks came during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNIAN reported.
Zelenskyy once again noted the need to introduce preventive sanctions against Russia, and also said that he was returning to his homeland today.
Speaking about expectations from a likely meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy said that the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia would “definitely unblock relations” between the countries.