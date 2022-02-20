Armenia Foreign Minister meets with director of Jigsaw Google

In the frames of Munich Security Conference, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Jared Cohen, Director of Jigsaw Google on Saturday, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.
Mirzoyan noted that information and high-tech spheres are among the priorities of the Armenian government and presented the prospects of development of these spheres in Armenia.
The Armenian Foreign Minister noted with satisfaction the favorable environment formed in Armenia for developing high technologies and the successful experience of cooperation with foreign companies.
In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jared Cohen discussed the perspectives of further cooperation. Considering the interest of Jigsaw Google in cooperating with Armenian IT companies, the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs invited the representatives of the company to visit Armenia.