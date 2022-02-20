Biden to convene National Security Council meeting on Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of the White House National Security Council (NSC) on the situation in Ukraine on Sunday, the written statement issued on Saturday by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed, TASS reported.
“President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” the spokeswoman said.
The document notes that Biden was also briefed on Saturday on the outcome of meetings Vice President Kamala Harris held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leaders of the Baltic States and other allies and partners.