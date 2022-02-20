UN comments on Zelenskyy's remarks over Budapest Memorandum

Public rhetoric around the situation in Ukraine should be aimed at de-escalating tensions rather than stirring up controversy, the world organization's Secretary-General António Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
His remarks came in light of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on the country's possible withdrawal from the Budapest Memorandum, TASS reported.
Stefan Dujarric recalled his call for curbing the rhetoric that provokes tension.
On Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, urged all sides to be incredibly careful in their rhetoric around the situation in Ukraine and added that public statements should be aimed at reducing tensions, not increasing them.
On Saturday, at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had instructed the country's Foreign Ministry to convene a summit of the Budapest memorandum signatories. According to him, " If it fails to take place or refuses to give Ukraine security guarantees, Kiev will recognize it as well as the clauses signed in 1994 as null and void".