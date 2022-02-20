British PM says there is risk of biggest war since the end of World War II

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking to the BBC, has said that there is a risk of the biggest war since the end of World War II due to the escalation of the situation around Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported.
"All the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun. Intelligence suggests Russia intends to launch an invasion that will encircle Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Johnson said.
"I'm afraid to say that the plan we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale," the prime minister said," Johnson claimed.
The British prime minister cited intelligence reports and said Russian troops were allegedly planning to "encircle" Kyiv. Also quoting US President Joe Biden, he stressed that Russia intended to launch an invasion not only from eastern Ukraine, but also from Belarus.