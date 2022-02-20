About 150 protesters detained in Ottawa in a day

The Canadian police detained about 150 people who participated in protests against the restrictions imposed in the country to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the press service of the department reported.
According to the latest data, 38 vehicles were evacuated on Saturday during an operation to clear the city center, with the number of people detained approaching half a hundred.
47 people were detained, evacuated [from the centre] 38 vehicles,” the Metropolitan Canadian Police said on Twitter.
A day earlier, it was reported that police on the streets of Ottawa detained more than 100 people taking part in protests organized by truckers on Friday.