Iran President names conditions for keeping nuclear deal intact

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi named the conditions for keeping the nuclear deal within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during a phone conversation with Emmanuel Macron, Mehr reported.
The head of state noted that this requires the lifting of all sanctions and an end to the pressure on Tehran during the negotiations in Vienna.
“Political pressures or claims have been made to maintain pressure on the Iranian people and undermine the prospect of reaching an agreement," Raisi said, calling for an end to "all false claims" against Iran.
It is noted that the president has put forward constructive proposals guaranteeing the rights of the country's people, and has also considered the initiatives of other states.