Police helicopter crashes in southern California

A police helicopter has crashed into water in the town of Huntington Beach in the US state of California, RIA Novosti reported.
"We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area. Rescue efforts are underway and more information will be released when available," the local police department said in a post on Twitter.
According to CBSLA TV, the helicopter crashed in front of dozens of people. One police officer died, another was injured and is now in critical condition.