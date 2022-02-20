Armenia Foreign Minister takes part in discussion on prospects for South Caucasus

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan took part in the discussion organized by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) on Saturday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry informed NEWS.am.
The discussion was held within the framework of the Munich Security Conference dedicated to the prospects of the development of the South Caucasus.
During the event, Ararat Mirzoyan delivered a speech answering questions from participants.
Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, World Bank President David Malpass, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, GIZ Director Ingrid-Gabriela Hoven and German Economic Cooperation Minister Niels Anen also participated in the discussion.