News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
Armenia Foreign Minister takes part in discussion on prospects for South Caucasus
Armenia Foreign Minister takes part in discussion on prospects for South Caucasus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan took part in the discussion organized by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) on Saturday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry informed NEWS.am.

The discussion was held within the framework of the Munich Security Conference dedicated to the prospects of the development of the South Caucasus.

During the event, Ararat Mirzoyan delivered a speech answering questions from participants.

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, World Bank President David Malpass, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, GIZ Director Ingrid-Gabriela Hoven and German Economic Cooperation Minister Niels Anen also participated in the discussion.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos