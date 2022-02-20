More than 40,000 Donbas residents arrive in Russia

More than 40,000 evacuated residents of Donbas have already arrived in Russia, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's acting head Alexander Chupriyan said, RIA Novosti reported.
A regular meeting of the Emergencies Commission on the situation of refugees from the self-proclaimed LNR and DNR was held in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday morning.
It was reported that more than 40,000 people were forced to leave the neighbouring regions of Ukraine and arrived on Russian territory.
"Now they are mainly accommodated in the Rostov region," Chupriyan told reporters.
Chupriyan added that about two thousand refugees from Donbas were transported by trains from Rostov to Voronezh and Kursk overnight.
"Three trains left overnight today, about 2,000 people to two subjects - to Voronezh and Kursk," he said.