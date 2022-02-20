Luhansk and Donetsk report shelling and civilian casualties

Luhansk and Donetsk have reported shelling since early morning and civilian deaths, the Luhansk Information Centre reported.
An attempted breakthrough by the Ukrainian armed forces near the village of Pionerskoye led to the destruction of houses and civilian casualties, said Ivan Filiponenko, the official representative of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic.
"At around 5 am (same as Moscow time) on February 20, troops of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade attempted to attack the positions of the people's militia in the area of the settlement of Pionerskoye with the crossing of the Seversky Donets River. As a result of the clash, the enemy suffered losses and retreated," he said.
"The unlawful actions of the Ukrainian armed forces led to the destruction of five residential buildings and casualties among the civilian population. Additional information is being specified," Filiponenko informed.
According to the Donetsk News Agency, the Ukrainian armed forces had been striking in all directions since early morning, using mortars and small arms artillery.
Ukrainian security forces shelled two more populated areas in Donetsk firing, among other things, in the direction of Horlivka. The shelling was recorded from 5:04 to 7:38 am local time (coinciding with Moscow time).
The Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime said that a total of 102 shells were fired.
There have been no reports of damage or casualties in Donetsk.
Kyiv has not yet commented on this information.